Former Minnesota Senator Nicole Mitchell Sentenced to Six Months for Burglary

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Former Minnesota state Sen. Nicole Mitchell was sentenced to six months in jail on Tuesday for breaking into her estranged stepmother’s home last year, a case that highlighted tensions within the state legislature. The sentencing occurred after a jury convicted the 51-year-old Democrat of felony burglary and possession of burglary tools in July.

Mitchell broke into the home of her stepmother, Carol Mitchell, in the early hours of April 22, 2024. Dressed in all black and carrying a flashlight covered by a sock, she claimed she intended to retrieve her late father’s ashes and other personal items. However, she was discovered by Carol, who called 911 after realizing the intruder was her stepdaughter.

During her sentencing, Judge Michael Fritz noted the emotional distress and fear experienced by Carol Mitchell. “Everyone deserves to feel safe and secure in their home,” he said. Nicole Mitchell, appearing before the judge, expressed remorse for her actions. “I feel that I’ve messed everything up and I did something wrong,” she admitted. “This is one of those situations.”

The judge allowed her to serve the sentence at Ramsey County Jail, where she will participate in a work release program to maintain her job at a fast-food restaurant and stay close to her children. According to her attorney, the felony conviction has significantly impacted her ability to find employment after her political career.

While the prosecution argued for accountability, suggesting that allowing her to serve the sentence outside of Becker County was a form of preferential treatment, Fritz ultimately determined that a work release was appropriate. He stayed a 21-month sentence on the condition of her compliance with probation for five years, which includes strict guidelines.

After the sentencing, Carol Mitchell expressed dissatisfaction with the judge’s decision, stating that she did not believe six months was sufficient for the emotional turmoil caused by her stepdaughter’s actions. “I don’t think there’s anything I can say or do that will ever be big enough to repair the harm that I’ve done,” Nicole Mitchell noted, reflecting on the situation.

Victim impact statements from Carol’s family revealed the long-term emotional toll the incident has had. Jonathan Kuehl, her son, stated that the break-in has exacerbated his mother’s Alzheimer’s disease symptoms. “Nicole may get a fresh start, but Mom will not,” he warned.

As part of the sentencing, a special election will be held on November 4 to fill Mitchell’s vacated Senate seat.