Former Miss Switzerland Finalist Victim in Tragic Case of Domestic Violence

Friends of Kristina Joksimovic, a former Miss Switzerland finalist, have revealed tragic details following her brutal death in Binningen, near Basel, Switzerland. The 38-year-old was allegedly killed and dismembered by her husband, known as Thomas. Speaking about the family, friends identified them as a ‘perfect family’ before the incident. However, some disclosed that the relationship had been strained for several months, with instances of alleged physical violence being reported to authorities.

The grim discovery of Kristina’s body took place on the evening of February 13. Thomas, 41, has confessed to the killing, claiming it was an act of self-defense after being attacked with a knife. He described dismembering her body in a state of panic. The Federal Court in Lausanne recently denied his appeal for release, further substantiated by investigative reports which contradicted his self-defense claim.

Reports indicate Kristina was strangled, with evidence suggesting Thomas used a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears to dismember her before allegedly using a blender to puree her remains. Swiss media outlets indicated that her remains were discovered by a third party, leading to Thomas’s arrest. Investigators noted attributes of sadistic-sociopathic tendencies in Thomas, mentioning a lack of empathy and calculated behavior post the incident.

Kristina transitioned from a modeling career to become a catwalk coach, notably assisting businesswomen in conducting themselves confidently in personal and professional spaces. She was a finalist in the 2008 Miss Switzerland pageant after winning Miss Northwest Switzerland in 2003. Just weeks before her demise, she had shared posts of a getaway with Thomas.