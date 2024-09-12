News
Former Miss Switzerland Finalist Victim in Tragic Case of Domestic Violence
Friends of Kristina Joksimovic, a former Miss Switzerland finalist, have revealed tragic details following her brutal death in Binningen, near Basel, Switzerland. The 38-year-old was allegedly killed and dismembered by her husband, known as Thomas. Speaking about the family, friends identified them as a ‘perfect family’ before the incident. However, some disclosed that the relationship had been strained for several months, with instances of alleged physical violence being reported to authorities.
The grim discovery of Kristina’s body took place on the evening of February 13. Thomas, 41, has confessed to the killing, claiming it was an act of self-defense after being attacked with a knife. He described dismembering her body in a state of panic. The Federal Court in Lausanne recently denied his appeal for release, further substantiated by investigative reports which contradicted his self-defense claim.
Reports indicate Kristina was strangled, with evidence suggesting Thomas used a jigsaw, knife, and garden shears to dismember her before allegedly using a blender to puree her remains. Swiss media outlets indicated that her remains were discovered by a third party, leading to Thomas’s arrest. Investigators noted attributes of sadistic-sociopathic tendencies in Thomas, mentioning a lack of empathy and calculated behavior post the incident.
Kristina transitioned from a modeling career to become a catwalk coach, notably assisting businesswomen in conducting themselves confidently in personal and professional spaces. She was a finalist in the 2008 Miss Switzerland pageant after winning Miss Northwest Switzerland in 2003. Just weeks before her demise, she had shared posts of a getaway with Thomas.
Recent Posts
- Parole Granted for Najwa Petersen
- Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2: New Destinations and Dilemmas
- Mamata Banerjee Offers Resignation Amidst Doctor Protest
- A Celebration of Baseball Memories at Field of Dreams
- Kross Limited IPO Allotment Finalized Amid High Demand
- Controversy Surrounds PM Modi’s Attendance at Ganesh Puja Hosted by Chief Justice
- Sitaram Yechury, Veteran CPI(M) Leader, Passes Away at 72
- Apple Launches iPhone 16 Series for Pre-Order in India
- Undecided Georgia Voter Reevaluates Choices After Presidential Debate
- San Diego State to Join Pac-12 in 2026
- Chappell Roan Stands Firm Against Paparazzi at MTV Awards
- Dodgers Triumph Over Cubs in High-Scoring Game
- Liam Livingstone Eyes Return to ODI Squad with T20 Performance
- Rohit Sharma’s Toughest Opponents: Bowlers Who Challenge the Indian Captain
- Miami Dolphins Face Buffalo Bills in Exciting Thursday Night Football Matchup
- A’ja Wilson Breaks WNBA Single Season Scoring Record
- British Actor Kenneth Cope Passes Away at 93
- Député Youri Chassin quitte la CAQ pour siéger comme indépendant
- Former Miss Switzerland Finalist Victim in Tragic Case of Domestic Violence
- West Coast Eagles Triumph Over Western Bulldogs in AFLW Clash