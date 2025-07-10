Former MLB Manager Lee Elia Passes Away at 87

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Lee Elia, a former major league manager known for his fiery personality and memorable rants, died Wednesday at the age of 87, the Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday.

Elia began his career in baseball as a player after signing with the Phillies in 1958. He played as an infielder for the White Sox and Cubs, hitting .203 with three home runs and 25 RBIs over 95 games in the 1966 and 1968 seasons.

However, it was as a manager and coach that Elia made a name for himself. He started managing the Chicago Cubs in 1982 and finished with a record of 127-158 over two seasons. His tenure was marked by a famous outburst during a press conference in 1983, where he expressed frustration over fan support.

After coaching the Phillies during their successful 1980 championship season as a third base coach, Elia returned to Philadelphia to manage the team in 1987. Elia guided the Phillies to a 111-142 record before being fired midway through the 1988 season.

Despite the challenges, Elia remained optimistic about his impact on the game. “I didn’t anticipate it but I do understand it,” he said after his firing. “It’s the nature of the business.”

Elia also had coaching stints with several teams, including the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, and Baltimore Orioles. He was a special assistant to Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti in 2010, showcasing his broad impact on baseball.

Throughout his career, Elia always felt a strong connection to the Phillies, stating that he considered himself a “Phillie at heart.” His legacy in the sport is marked by his passion and dedication to baseball.

Lee Elia’s contributions to Major League Baseball will be remembered by fans and players alike.