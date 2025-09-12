Former MLB Player Arrested for Online Child Solicitation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Major League Baseball player was arrested on April 28, 2024, for attempting to solicit sex from someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl. The arrest followed a sting operation by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office targeting adults who prey on children.
Adam Maddox, 34, from Macclenny, Florida, pleaded guilty on Sept. 11 to charges of traveling to meet a minor for unlawful acts and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of soliciting a child via computer. Another charge related to producing or promoting a sexual performance involving a minor was dismissed earlier in May 2024.
The Jacksonville SWAT team apprehended Maddox as he arrived for the meeting, and video footage showed six officers tackling him to prevent any potential harm. Maddox, who starred as a catcher and reliever at the University of Florida and was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2012, responded, ‘Yes, ma’am,’ when asked by Judge Lindsay Tygart if he understood his plea.
Maddox received a sentence of three years in prison, with credit for 501 days already served, followed by five years of sex offender probation. He had previously been a standout player, contributing to three College World Series teams and earning multiple honors, including the 2010 SEC Freshman of the Year title.
The sting operation, known as Operation Valiant Knights, led to the arrest of 27 individuals and was aimed at reducing online child exploitation.
