Former Model Loni Willison Spotted Searching Through Dumpsters in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, CA — Former model Loni Willison, known for her marriage to Baywatch actor Jeremy Jackson, was recently photographed rummaging through a dumpster in Beverly Hills. This incident occurred on August 17, 2025, showcasing a stark contrast between her past and present.

Willison, 42, was seen walking alone while wearing a backward cap, a sleeveless beige top, brown leggings, and worn Converse sneakers. Her wrist bore a silver Rolex watch, which caught the attention of onlookers. She also had on multiple necklaces and bracelets, and was carrying several bags, including a rolling suitcase.

At the height of her modeling career in the 2000s, Willison was featured in several fitness magazines and was once valued at approximately $1.6 million. However, her life changed dramatically after her marriage to Jackson in 2012, which ended in 2014 amid allegations of domestic violence.

According to reports, Willison faced multiple hardships after the divorce, including losing her job, car, and home while battling addiction and mental health issues. In a prior interview, she described her life as a “survival of the fittest.” Friends have attempted to help her seek rehabilitation, but Willison has declined any offers, insisting she prefers to live independently.

Jackson spoke about his grief over Willison’s condition, stating that losing her felt like losing someone to death. He expressed frustration about not being able to help her overcome her struggles with mental illness and addiction.

In contrast, Jackson’s former girlfriend criticized him for not providing sufficient support to Willison during her time of need. She expressed her disappointment with Jackson’s lack of action in helping Willison find the care she requires.

Willison’s drastic transformation from a celebrated model to facing homelessness has drawn significant attention from the public and media alike, with many expressing concern for her well-being.