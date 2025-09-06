News
Former NDSU Player Accused of Theft on Lake Minnetonka
EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) – A former North Dakota State University (NDSU) football player, William David Frattalone, 20, is charged with stealing a duffle bag containing a Rolex watch valued at $228,000 and cash from a boat parked at Maynard’s Restaurant on Lake Minnetonka during the Fourth of July.
According to a criminal complaint filed on Aug. 27, Frattalone allegedly took the designer duffle bag while it was docked outside the restaurant. The bag, worth approximately $2,400, belonged to another boat guest, referred to as I.B. in the complaint.
I.B. told police that he had stored the bag in the sealed cabin of the boat before going to eat. Upon returning, he discovered the bag was missing. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Frattalone attempting to carry the large bag through Maynard’s, which is against the restaurant’s policy.
The complaint states that after another guest questioned Frattalone about the missing bag, he claimed his parents would write a check for whatever was inside. Following the incident, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Frattalone’s home in Wayzata and found the bag in his bedroom, but the Rolex was not recovered. Video footage from his phone also appears to show him on the boat during the incident.
Frattalone, who was recently removed from the NDSU football team, was arrested on Aug. 1 and released three days later. NDSU head coach Tim Polasek confirmed Frattalone’s dismissal, citing a violation of team rules. He will not be part of the team’s fall camp.
Currently, Frattalone is not in custody and is scheduled for his first court appearance regarding the theft charge on Sept. 11.
Recent Posts
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup
- Michigan State Spartans Gear Up for Boston College Rematch
- Ohio Lottery App Jackpocket Suspends Service Over Compliance Issues
- Florida Gators Men’s Tennis Team Announces Fall Schedule for 2025-2026