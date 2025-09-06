Former NDSU Player Accused of Theft on Lake Minnetonka

EXCELSIOR, Minn. (FOX 9) – A former North Dakota State University (NDSU) football player, William David Frattalone, 20, is charged with stealing a duffle bag containing a Rolex watch valued at $228,000 and cash from a boat parked at Maynard’s Restaurant on Lake Minnetonka during the Fourth of July.

According to a criminal complaint filed on Aug. 27, Frattalone allegedly took the designer duffle bag while it was docked outside the restaurant. The bag, worth approximately $2,400, belonged to another boat guest, referred to as I.B. in the complaint.

I.B. told police that he had stored the bag in the sealed cabin of the boat before going to eat. Upon returning, he discovered the bag was missing. Surveillance footage reportedly shows Frattalone attempting to carry the large bag through Maynard’s, which is against the restaurant’s policy.

The complaint states that after another guest questioned Frattalone about the missing bag, he claimed his parents would write a check for whatever was inside. Following the incident, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Frattalone’s home in Wayzata and found the bag in his bedroom, but the Rolex was not recovered. Video footage from his phone also appears to show him on the boat during the incident.

Frattalone, who was recently removed from the NDSU football team, was arrested on Aug. 1 and released three days later. NDSU head coach Tim Polasek confirmed Frattalone’s dismissal, citing a violation of team rules. He will not be part of the team’s fall camp.

Currently, Frattalone is not in custody and is scheduled for his first court appearance regarding the theft charge on Sept. 11.