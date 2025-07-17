Former NFL Linebacker Bryan Braman Dies After Cancer Battle

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Former NFL linebacker Bryan Braman died on Thursday after battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He was 38 years old. Braman’s agent, Sean Stellato, confirmed the news, stating that he had been receiving treatment in Seattle following his diagnosis earlier this year.

Braman had undergone multiple surgeries during his treatment. A GoFundMe page has been established to assist with his medical expenses, raising over $88,000 to date. Among the contributors was former Texans star J.J. Watt, who donated $10,000.

Braman, a two-time father, is survived by his two daughters, aged 11 and 8. He began his professional career as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2011, spending three seasons with the team before joining the Philadelphia Eagles in 2014.

During his time with the Eagles, Braman became known as a special teams ace. His most memorable play came during the NFC Divisional Round of the playoffs in 2018, when he blocked a key punt in a win over the Atlanta Falcons. That victory helped propel the Eagles to their first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Braman played a total of seven seasons in the NFL from 2011 to 2017. His final game was the Super Bowl LII victory with the Eagles against the New England Patriots in February 2018.

Friends and former teammates have expressed their condolences and support for Braman’s family during this difficult time.