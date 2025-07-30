Former Oklahoma Governor George Nigh Passes Away at 98

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — George Nigh, the former governor of Oklahoma, died Wednesday morning at the age of 98. His death was confirmed by his family and friends, who stated he passed away at home surrounded by loved ones.

Nigh, a prominent figure in Oklahoma politics, served as governor for two full terms from 1979 to 1987 and became one of the state’s longest-serving officials. His many achievements included increasing diversity in state government appointments and elevating educational programs.

Former Governor Brad Henry remembered Nigh as a “dear friend” and “mentor,” saying, “If I compiled a list of the top five people who had the greatest impact and influence on my life, George Nigh would be on it.” Henry emphasized Nigh’s significant impact on Oklahoma through his public service.

Frank Keating, another former governor, praised Nigh’s love for Oklahoma and his commitment to public service. “He was a man of love, humility, and goodness,” Keating said. “We shall miss him terribly.”

Nigh was born in McAlester in 1927, the son of a grocery store owner. His early ambition was to become governor, a dream he achieved by winning his first election to the state legislature at the age of 22.

During his tenure as governor, he appointed the first women justices to the Oklahoma Supreme Court and worked on significant reforms in education and healthcare. His administration was known for responding effectively to both the oil boom and subsequent economic challenges in Oklahoma.

Nigh continued to serve his state even after his gubernatorial career, taking on the role of president at the University of Central Oklahoma. He held this position until his retirement in 1997.

George Nigh is survived by his wife, Donna, daughter Georgeann Duty, and several grandchildren. A public memorial service will be announced in the coming days. Numerous former leaders have expressed their condolences, highlighting the lasting legacy of Nigh’s kindness and dedication to Oklahoma.