Former U.S. Open Champion Banned from Oakmont Country Club

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark is banned from Oakmont Country Club after damaging his locker in a fit of frustration, club officials confirmed Wednesday.

In a letter to club members, Oakmont Country Club president John Lynch explained that the decision followed discussions with the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the club’s board. Clark, 31, will remain banned until he pays for damages, makes a significant donation to a charity chosen by the club, and completes counseling or anger management therapy.

Clark, who won the U.S. Open in 2023, missed the cut this year by one stroke after bogeying the final hole. He expressed regret over his actions during the following week at the Travelers Championship, stating, “I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I’m very sorry for what happened.”

Last month at the PGA Championship, Clark threw his driver and damaged a sign, acknowledging that he allowed his emotions to take control. “As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated,” he said in a statement.

Despite the setback, Clark is trying to focus on his career, noting a need to improve how he handles frustration on the course. “It was more than anything a good wake-up call for me to say, ‘Hey, you know what, let’s get back on track,’” he said.

As of now, Clark has dropped to 28th in the Official World Golf Ranking as he heads to the Open Championship in Northern Ireland, aiming to turn his season around.