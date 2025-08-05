Sports
Former FC Porto Star Jorge Costa Dies at 53
Porto, Portugal – Jorge Costa, an iconic figure in FC Porto‘s history as both a player and football director, died on Monday at the age of 53 at São João Hospital. According to Rádio Renascença, Costa went into cardiorespiratory arrest after being rushed to the emergency room from the club’s training ground in Olival. He had felt unwell shortly after completing an interview with SportTV, conducted at the training center due to the extreme heat.
The medical staff at FC Porto attempted to revive him using a defibrillator, but tragically, their efforts were in vain.
During his career, Costa played 383 official matches for FC Porto, winning significant titles including the Champions League in 2004 and the UEFA Cup in 2003. He also claimed eight national championships, five Portuguese Cups, and five Supertaças Cândido de Oliveira. In 2022, he suffered a heart attack and underwent catheterization.
He returned to the club in 2024 as a football director, invited by André Villas-Boas. On the national team, Costa played 50 matches and participated in the Euro 2000 and the 2002 World Cup. He was part of the under-20 team that won the world title in 1991 in Lisbon.
Luís Marçal, a journalist with SIC, recalled that Costa was affectionately called “bicho” not only for his impressive physique but also for his fierce competitiveness on and off the field. Marçal highlighted Costa’s leadership skills, noting how he represented the true essence of being FC Porto to new teammates.
Marçal also pointed out that in the past year, FC Porto lost two central figures, referring to the death of long-time president Pinto da Costa. He described Costa as a symbol of the club, showcasing a moment when he inherited the number two jersey from defender João Pinto in the 1997/1998 season.
