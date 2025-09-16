Former Postal Inspector Indicted for Stealing Over $330,000 from Seniors

Boston, MA – A former U.S. Postal Inspector has been detained and indicted for allegedly stealing more than $330,000 from mail intended for senior citizens, who were victimized by scams. Scott Kelley, 51, of Pembroke, Massachusetts, faces a 45-count federal indictment by a grand jury in Boston.

The charges include five counts each of wire fraud, mail fraud, and theft of mail by a postal employee. Additionally, Kelley is charged with stealing government funds, 23 counts of money laundering, evading financial reporting through structuring, and submitting inaccurate tax filings. Kelley is expected to appear in federal court later today.

From 2015 until June 2022, Kelley led the Mail Fraud Team at the Postal Inspection Service’s Boston headquarters, which investigated fraud schemes aimed at vulnerable groups, particularly older adults. He later led the Mail Theft Team until August 2023. In his capacity, Kelley exploited his access to the postal system.

According to prosecutors, Kelley took funds from a secure evidence storage area and misled colleagues to intercept approximately 1,950 packages thought to contain money. These packages were flagged by the inspection system as likely connected to scams originating from Jamaica, where fraudsters deceived victims with false lottery claims.

Victims, averaging 75 years old, sent cash amounts ranging from $1,400 to $19,100. Kelley reportedly spent the stolen funds on various personal expenses, from luxury items to vacations. For instance, he is accused of using $20,500 for a patio installation around his pool and thousands more for personal benefits.

During the investigation, Kelley allegedly diverted nearly $340,000 in cash, converting a significant portion into postal money orders and depositing them into his accounts. His actions reportedly led to inquiries by the USPS Office of Inspector General after he falsely accused a colleague of theft.

The U.S. Attorney’s office and various federal agencies are involved in prosecuting the case. U.S. Attorney Leah B. Foley and other officials announced the charges, underlining that these are allegations, and Kelley is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone who suspects they may be affected by this or similar fraudulent activities targeting seniors can contact the U.S. Department of Justice.