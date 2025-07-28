Politics
Former Reporter Continues Criticism of White House Aide Stephen Miller
Washington, D.C. — Former ABC News reporter David Moran is still facing backlash after a post criticizing senior White House aide Stephen Miller. Over a month ago, Moran labeled Miller a “world-class hater,” and his claims have sparked significant controversy.
In a recent appearance on a podcast, Moran accused Miller of spreading “venom and lies” similar to those used during the Trump administration. He called Miller’s views on the Iraq War and torture troubling, stating, “The cruelty is the point.” Moran explained that Miller sees lying as a means to gain power.
Moran criticized the partnership between Trump and Miller, saying, “He’s about power. Trump is his path to power.” He noted that their collaboration results in a destructive narrative filled with cruelty and falsehoods.
The former reporter also shared that his original post stemmed from his feelings about Miller’s actions, asserting that it provided Miller with “spiritual nourishment” from his hatreds. This claim led to outrage from several White House officials, including Vice President JD Vance.
Moran’s comments led to his suspension from ABC News for violating the network’s policies. After the incident, the network announced the termination of his contract.
Despite the fallout, Moran remains firm in his convictions, expressing that his criticisms were accurate and necessary. He concluded, “I think that’s accurate, fair, and true. And it got me fired!”
