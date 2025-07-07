News
Former Russian Transport Minister Dies by Suicide after Dismissal
MOSCOW, Russia — Former Russian Transport Minister Roman Starovoit was found dead on Monday, shortly after being dismissed from his position by President Vladimir Putin. The Investigative Committee of Russia reported that Starovoit, 53, was discovered with a gunshot wound in his vehicle in Odintsovo, a suburb of Moscow. Officials believe his death was a suicide.
Starovoit was relieved of his duties early Monday morning, with his dismissal announced via a decree on the official Kremlin website. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied that the dismissal was due to a lack of trust, but did not provide any other reason.
Before assuming the transport minister role in May 2024, Starovoit served as the governor of the Kursk region. He faced scrutiny for security failures during Ukraine‘s surprise incursion into the area. Reports indicate he was under investigation for embezzlement of state funds intended for regional fortifications.
Media outlets, including Vesti and Kommersant, have reported that Starovoit was potentially facing arrest in connection to this investigation. His predecessor as governor, Alexei Smirnov, was arrested in April of this year for similar allegations of financial misconduct.
The dismissal of Starovoit coincided with significant disruptions in Russian air travel. Over the weekend, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport reported that 485 flights were canceled and thousands of passengers faced delays due to “external interference.” Russian officials attributed these disruptions to threats of Ukrainian drone attacks.
In escalating tensions, the Ukrainian military claimed to have launched strikes on a chemical plant in Krasnozavodsk, north of Moscow, which is believed to manufacture ammunition for drones. Meanwhile, Russian airstrikes led to multiple civilian casualties in Ukraine.
Ukrainian authorities reported on Monday at least 12 civilian deaths and over 90 injuries from recent Russian attacks. Among the injured were children, as Ukrainian cities endured drone strikes targeting residential areas and public spaces.
Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Starovoit’s death as they monitor ongoing military actions between Russia and Ukraine.
