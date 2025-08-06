Former Sheriff Stands by Trump as Federal Forces Occupy Los Angeles

Graham County, Arizona — For over three decades, Richard Mack, the former sheriff of Graham County, has been outspoken against what he claims is federal overreach and governmental tyranny. In 2011, he founded the Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association with a mission to empower elected sheriffs to protect residents from federal officials they believe violate the Constitution.

In a speech given in 2010 to a crowd of about 100, Mack expressed the belief that federal authorities, including the President, should not dictate changes in states. As tensions rose in Los Angeles in June due to federal troop deployment to assist ICE with immigration raids, many wondered what Mack would do as he once stood at the forefront of protests against federal intervention in local matters.

Despite calls to action among his supporters, Mack publicly supported former President Donald Trump’s decision to send federal troops to Los Angeles, stating, “Trump’s doing a very good job.” In July, troops in tactical gear and armed vehicles were deployed to calm unrest in the city, despite objections from California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Mack cited historical precedents, drawing comparisons to President John F. Kennedy sending in federal troops to uphold federal desegregation efforts in Alabama. He stated, “I totally support what President Trump did,” reflecting a stark shift from his earlier positions against federal authority.

Over the years, Mack has been affiliated with various anti-government movements and militias. He previously mobilized supporters with figures like Cliven Bundy, advocating against federal regulations while asserting a right to bear arms. However, his alignment with Trump raises questions about his commitment to his long-held principles.

After a conversation with Mack, where he claimed to be unaware of the ongoing federal presence in Los Angeles, he acknowledged that the deployment could conflict with the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits military involvement in domestic law enforcement. Nonetheless, he refrained from condemning Trump’s actions.

Mark Pitcavage, an extremism researcher, remarked on the unusual support given to Trump by once-loyal anti-government groups. Historically skeptical of federal authority, many in these circles now appear aligned with Trump, overlooking actions they would have condemned had a Democrat been in office.

In a notable contrast, Ammon Bundy, a known figure in the patriot movement and Cliven Bundy’s son, expressed concerns over Trump’s use of military force, indicating a rift within the movement.

This situation illustrates a broader evolution of the anti-government narrative that has shifted from opposing federal authority to a complex justification of federal actions when aligned with a sympathetic administration.