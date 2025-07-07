Former UPenn Swimmers Reflect on Lia Thomas and New Policy Changes

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania – Former University of Pennsylvania swimmers Margot Kaczorowski and Ellen Holmquist shared their experiences as teammates of trans swimmer Lia Thomas, expressing mixed feelings about recent policy changes regarding women’s sports at UPenn.

The university recently agreed to apologize to female swimmers and adopt a policy that emphasizes biological definitions for male and female athletes. This decision follows criticism of Thomas’s participation on the women’s swim team, which began in the 2021-22 season.

Former swimmer Monika Burzynska, who had a locker adjacent to Thomas, recounted her discomfort around the trans athlete. Burzynska stated, “Around Lia, I wasn’t going to risk anything,” referring to her feelings regarding changing in the locker room. She expressed relief that recent changes affirm women’s rights in sports.

Kaczorowski and Holmquist, who appeared on ‘Fox & Friends’ alongside their attorney, acknowledged the steps taken by the Trump administration to protect women’s sports but noted more work remains. “We have a long way to go to ensure that women’s rights are upheld,” Kaczorowski said.

Holmquist reflected on being excluded from the Ivy League Championship roster due to Thomas’s participation. She emphasized the importance of protecting collegiate athletes and young girls wishing to compete in a fair environment.

The professors at UPenn allegedly pressured female athletes not to voice concerns over Thomas’s participation, fostering an environment of silence. Burzynska recalled facing criticism for her conservative beliefs and described her troubling conversations with the head coach regarding these issues.

As discussions continue about the impact of trans athletes in women’s sports, former teammate Paula Scanlan praised Education Secretary Linda McMahon for her leadership in addressing these concerns. She expressed optimism for future changes in the collegiate sports landscape.

Burzynska concluded, “Women’s records belong to women,” emphasizing the need for fairness in women’s sports. The university’s recent policy changes may signal a shift towards addressing these critical issues.