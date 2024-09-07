Connect with us

Politics

Former Vice President Dick Cheney to Vote for Kamala Harris

Published

1 day ago

on

Dick Cheney Liz Cheney Kamala Harris

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In a remarkable political shift, former Vice President Dick Cheney will cast his vote for Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election, according to his daughter, Liz Cheney.

Liz Cheney, a former U.S. representative from Wyoming, announced this news during an onstage interview at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin. The revelation was met with cheers from the audience.

She stated, “Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris.” This declaration highlights the ongoing opposition both Dick and Liz Cheney have towards former President Donald Trump, whom they openly criticize.

In a statement regarding his decision, Dick Cheney remarked, “In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.” He emphasized the importance of voting for a candidate who aligns with democratic values.

Liz Cheney also endorsed Democrat Colin Allred in his Senate race against Republican Ted Cruz. She expressed her belief in the need for serious candidates in politics, rejecting Ted Cruz’s actions related to overturning the election results.

The Cheney family has historically been associated with the Republican Party, yet their actions illustrate a profound departure from traditional party lines in response to current political dynamics.

This political stance has positioned the Cheneys in a unique light among Republicans, speaking against the prevailing support for Trump within the party.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.