Politics
Former Vice President Dick Cheney to Vote for Kamala Harris
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In a remarkable political shift, former Vice President Dick Cheney will cast his vote for Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election, according to his daughter, Liz Cheney.
Liz Cheney, a former U.S. representative from Wyoming, announced this news during an onstage interview at The Texas Tribune Festival in Austin. The revelation was met with cheers from the audience.
She stated, “Dick Cheney will be voting for Kamala Harris.” This declaration highlights the ongoing opposition both Dick and Liz Cheney have towards former President Donald Trump, whom they openly criticize.
In a statement regarding his decision, Dick Cheney remarked, “In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump.” He emphasized the importance of voting for a candidate who aligns with democratic values.
Liz Cheney also endorsed Democrat Colin Allred in his Senate race against Republican Ted Cruz. She expressed her belief in the need for serious candidates in politics, rejecting Ted Cruz’s actions related to overturning the election results.
The Cheney family has historically been associated with the Republican Party, yet their actions illustrate a profound departure from traditional party lines in response to current political dynamics.
This political stance has positioned the Cheneys in a unique light among Republicans, speaking against the prevailing support for Trump within the party.
