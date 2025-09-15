Former QB Vick Wins First Game as Spartans Head Coach

Norfolk, VA — Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick achieved his first victory as head coach of the Norfolk State Spartans on Saturday, defeating the Virginia State Trojans 34-31 in an exciting overtime thriller.

The Spartans rallied in the second half to secure the win, much to the delight of fans on campus. After starting the season with a setback against Towson, where the Spartans lost 27-7, Vick emphasized the importance of moving forward. Following the victory against Virginia State, the team proudly presented him with the game ball.

“It means the world to me,” Vick expressed in a video shared on X. “I just love what I’m doing. I love being around these guys every day. I love coming in and trying to find ways to motivate them, push them to become better players, better men. That’s our moment. That’s what opportunity we have together to do something special. We feel it’s going to continue to add up to. We’ll take it one game at a time and one day at a time, and enjoy this.”

Looking ahead, the Spartans prepare to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. This matchup marks Vick’s first game against an FBS opponent. Rutgers enters the contest with a 2-0 record, following victories over Ohio and Miami (OH). With most of their games at home to start the season, the Scarlet Knights are expected to be a challenging opponent.

When discussing the upcoming game, Vick noted to the Sporting News, “They got to lace them up just like us. They’re going to feel like we shouldn’t be on the field with them, and we’re going to feel like they shouldn’t be on the field with us. It’s just the attitude and the mindset you bring.” Scheduled for Saturday, September 13th, kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.