U.S. Forms Pact with Allies to Secure AI Supply Chains

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States has launched a new initiative called Pax Silica to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI) supply chains with trusted partners, including Australia, the United Kingdom, and Israel, among others. This agreement was announced on December 30, 2025, aiming to enhance cooperation in AI technology and production.

Singapore is the only Southeast Asian country included in this pact. Despite being surrounded by nations like Thailand and Malaysia that are advancing their own AI industries, Singapore’s strong regulatory environment and established role in semiconductor production have made it an attractive partner. ‘Singapore offers incredible logistics, capital markets, and advanced data infrastructure,’ explained Ruben Durante, a professor at the National University of Singapore.

The country’s significant history with chip manufacturing dates back to 1968, when National Semiconductor opened a plant there. Today, Singapore contributes around 10% of global chip production and continues to strive for recognition as a leading ‘AI nation.’ Recent investments in training programs and local AI development further solidify this goal.

Atreyi Kankanhalli, a computing professor from NUS, noted that joining Pax Silica provides Singapore vital access to advanced technologies and a safeguard against potential supply shocks. ‘This positions Singapore favorably for future joint ventures in chip production and logistics,’ Kankanhalli said.

The current geopolitical climate adds urgency to this initiative. Both the U.S. and China are vying for dominance in technology sectors, with the U.S. blocking advanced processor sales to China and Beijing imposing export controls on rare earth minerals crucial for semiconductors.

Experts like Simon Chesterman, a law professor at NUS, emphasize that the competition in AI is increasingly tied to physical components like chips and supply chains, rather than just data and models.

The Pax Silica agreement also includes other allies such as Japan and South Korea, each providing unique contributions to the collaboration. Australia is playing an essential role in securing critical minerals, while the U.K. focuses on setting standards and intelligence alignment. The U.S. is anticipated to expand its circle of partners as the pact develops formal mechanisms for financing and standards coordination.

Although Singapore’s involvement is central, neighboring countries like Vietnam and Malaysia are working hard to develop their AI capabilities and become key nodes in the supply chain. ‘The first wave of Pax Silica is about countries that can anchor governance and security,’ Shivraj of BCG noted.

With the AI industry rapidly evolving, the potential for additional nations to join Pax Silica remains open, as long as they align with U.S. economic-security priorities.