News
Forsyth Fire Destroys Structures, Threatens Community in Utah
PINE VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — A rapidly spreading wildfire known as the Forsyth Fire has destroyed 12 structures and threatens 400 others in Washington County. The fire ignited on Thursday evening northwest of St. George and has grown to an estimated 1,500 acres by Friday evening.
High winds and dry conditions have fueled the flames, prompting local authorities to issue a mandatory evacuation order for the Pine Valley Community. Utah Governor Spencer Cox addressed the situation on social media, stating, “First responders are doing heroic work, but they need your cooperation to save lives. Please follow the instructions of local leaders and emergency personnel.”
As of Friday, 150 firefighters are engaged in battling the blaze, prioritizing the protection of structures. Initial estimates indicated that the fire covered only 50 to 100 acres on Thursday night, but strong winds contributed to its rapid growth.
Firefighters have utilized pre-existing fuel breaks to help slow the fire overnight, allowing ground and aerial crews to focus on protecting homes and properties in the area. The cause of the Forsyth Fire remains unknown at this time.
Authorities assure the community that they will continue to monitor the fire closely as efforts to contain the blaze continue.
