Fort Wayne TinCaps Celebrate Big Win with De Vries’ Home Run

Fort Wayne, Indiana — The Fort Wayne TinCaps secured a 9-4 victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Sunday, thanks in part to a standout performance from 18-year-old shortstop Leo De Vries. De Vries hit his eighth home run of the season during the game, marking his third homer of July.

The TinCaps jumped to an early lead, with De Vries contributing a two-for-five effort, including a home run and a walk. His recent success at the plate has seen his batting average rise to .261 with an impressive .839 OPS for the month.

Brandon Butterworth also shone in the game, hitting his 11th home run and driving in three runs. Butterworth’s contributions helped solidify the team’s offense and maintain their competitive edge in the Midwest League.

Fort Wayne’s pitching staff faced challenges, with starter Luis Gutierrez allowing four runs across 5⅔ innings. Despite this, the bullpen stepped up, as Garrett Hawkins struck out a batter in a flawless ninth inning, extending his scoreless innings streak to 32.

Following the victory, Fort Wayne improved their season record to 47-48. The win showcases a revitalized effort from young players like De Vries as they continue to develop their skills at this level.

With Fort Wayne eyeing the playoffs, they will rely heavily on the contributions of their talented prospects as the season progresses.