Fortnite Brings Back Iconic Chun-Li Skin After Nearly Three Years

NEW YORK, NY — Fortnite will reintroduce its popular Chun-Li skin from Street Fighter on June 20, 2025, after nearly three years since its last appearance. The skin will be available for purchase at 8 PM EST, coinciding with the game’s item shop reset.

The Chun-Li skin debuted in August 2022 as part of a collaboration with Capcom, and it quickly became a fan favorite among players. Chun-Li is celebrated for being one of the most recognizable characters in the Street Fighter franchise, often praised for her compelling fighting style.

“Chun-Li is an icon. She’s arguably the most famous face of Street Fighter, and players love her kick-based fighting style,” said a representative from Epic Games, the developers of Fortnite. Many players express joy in seeing her wielding weapons like an assault rifle despite her traditional hand-to-hand combat background.

Along with Chun-Li, other characters from the Street Fighter universe will also make a return in Fortnite, including Ryu, Cammy, Guile, Blanka, and Sakura. Each character typically features a unique design blend to fit the Fortnite aesthetic, such as Cammy sporting leggings in her Fortnite outfit.

Fans have often questioned why it took so long for the Capcom skins to return, as licensing deals and the massive variety of skins in the game can complicate these decisions. Recent leaks, however, suggest that Epic and Capcom have reached an agreement, and players are eager to explore these nostalgic skins once again.

Players looking to purchase Chun-Li will find that she is part of a bundle that also includes themed gear and cosmetics, likely priced around 2,200 V-Bucks. As the availability of these skins is limited, fans are encouraged to be ready to buy as soon as the shop resets.

The excitement for the return of Chun-Li and her fellow fighters reflects the ongoing passion within the Fortnite community. After years of waiting, fans can rejoice as one of their favorite characters is back on the battlefield.