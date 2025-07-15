Fortnite Cheaters Face Public Shaming and Legal Action

LOS ANGELES, CA – Epic Games has ramped up its enforcement against cheating in Fortnite, recently taking legal action against two individuals guilty of misconduct. The move highlights the company’s ongoing battle to maintain fairness in the popular battle royale game.

In a social media announcement, Epic disclosed that one player, known as Mirrored, sold cheats to others, while another, identified as Zebsi, executed denial of service attacks against live streamers. Both have been permanently banned from Fortnite and are now facing public humiliation.

Zebsi, who boasts over 2,000 followers on YouTube, released a video stating, “I regret my actions.” The brief clip is primarily text-based, offering only a few words of apology. Meanwhile, Mirrored, with around 200 followers, admitted in their own YouTube video to using and distributing cheats during Fortnite tournaments. “I would like to apologize to the Fortnite community,” they said, noting the lifetime ban and potential legal consequences for future cheating.

These statements come amid Epic Games’ intensified campaigns against cheaters, a trend observed since the company has filed over a dozen similar lawsuits targeting those profiting from cheating-related activities. While legal measures against cheaters have become more common in gaming, not all cases involve serious penalties. Some companies, like Rockstar Games, have found creative in-game ways to punish cheaters.

Epic Games has not provided further comments regarding the recent cases, but it continues to take a strong stance against unethical behavior. As the gaming landscape evolves, it’s likely that more players will face scrutiny for rule-breaking actions.