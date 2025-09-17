Fortnite to Collaborate with KPop Demon Hunters Soon, Leakers Claim

LOS ANGELES, CA — A collaboration between the popular video game Fortnite and the Netflix movie KPop Demon Hunters has reportedly been leaked by dataminers. The crossover is expected to happen “very soon” in Chapter 6 Season 4, according to sources.

On September 15, renowned dataminers Loolo_WRLD and SpushFNBR shared details online about the upcoming event. They indicated that an official announcement about the collaboration could arrive within a week.

“INSIDER: KPOP DEMON HUNTERS X FORTNITE! The collaboration is coming THIS SEASON, expect more info in the upcoming week/weeks,” said Loolo_WRLD in a post. This implies that fans can expect news sometime between late September and early October.

This potential crossover marks one of the quickest responses from Epic Games in terms of popular collaborations. Since its Netflix release in August 2025, KPop Demon Hunters has attained significant popularity, even producing a hit single, “Golden,” that reached #1 on the Billboard charts.

Details remain sparse on what forms the collaboration will take. Fans wonder if it will feature character skins like Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, or simply exclusive emotes and music tracks. Loolo_WRLD suggests that the collaboration is indeed coming “this season,” highlighting that Chapter 6 Season 4 of Fortnite concludes on Saturday, November 1, 2025. This hints that we could see the crossover in the next 46 days.

With speculation running wild, the most likely release window for the KPop Demon Hunters crossover is between September 26, 2025, and early October. Fortnite has a music festival planned to start on Friday, October 3, 2025, and considering the season ends shortly after on October 10, there might be a chance for an earlier reveal.

Given the previous leaks, it appears that the anticipated collaboration between KPop Demon Hunters and Fortnite is indeed on track to happen soon.