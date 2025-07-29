Fortnite to Launch Final Patch Update v36.30 on July 30, 2025

NEW YORK, NY — Fortnite is set to release patch update v36.30 on July 30, 2025, marking the end of Chapter 6 Season 3. The servers will go offline at 4 AM ET for this necessary update, expected to last approximately 2-3 hours.

Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to downtime, so players are advised to refrain from starting matches to avoid unexpected terminations. This comes after the game’s previous patch introduced new content, including a crossover with Superman and a permanent Blitz Royale mode.

According to an official post from Fortnite Status on Twitter, the downtime starts at 4 AM ET / 1 AM PT / 8 AM UTC. Players can expect the servers to potentially return by around 7 AM ET, although actual times may vary based on location and platform.

The upcoming patch is a standard regulatory update and does not announce new content. However, it is essential as it prepares the game for the next season. Following this update, players can immediately return to the gaming fields of Fortnite.

As Chapter 6 Season 3 winds down, fans are curious about what content lies ahead. Previous leaks suggest exciting collaborations in the pipeline, including popular figures from music and anime.

This update is expected to pave the way for major changes slated for the next round of updates. Players are encouraged to stay tuned for more details from Epic Games.