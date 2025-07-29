Entertainment
Fortnite to Launch Final Patch Update v36.30 on July 30, 2025
NEW YORK, NY — Fortnite is set to release patch update v36.30 on July 30, 2025, marking the end of Chapter 6 Season 3. The servers will go offline at 4 AM ET for this necessary update, expected to last approximately 2-3 hours.
Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to downtime, so players are advised to refrain from starting matches to avoid unexpected terminations. This comes after the game’s previous patch introduced new content, including a crossover with Superman and a permanent Blitz Royale mode.
According to an official post from Fortnite Status on Twitter, the downtime starts at 4 AM ET / 1 AM PT / 8 AM UTC. Players can expect the servers to potentially return by around 7 AM ET, although actual times may vary based on location and platform.
The upcoming patch is a standard regulatory update and does not announce new content. However, it is essential as it prepares the game for the next season. Following this update, players can immediately return to the gaming fields of Fortnite.
As Chapter 6 Season 3 winds down, fans are curious about what content lies ahead. Previous leaks suggest exciting collaborations in the pipeline, including popular figures from music and anime.
This update is expected to pave the way for major changes slated for the next round of updates. Players are encouraged to stay tuned for more details from Epic Games.
Recent Posts
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches