Fortnite Launches Holiday Celebration with Danny Phantom Skins

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fortnite is kicking off its 2025 holiday celebration today with the release of Danny Phantom skins in the Item Shop. This major crossover features the beloved Nickelodeon character alongside new Harry Potter cosmetics and Winter Miku.

The Danny Phantom skins are available immediately in the Item Shop as of December 5, 2025. Players can now purchase skins of Danny Phantom, the ghost-fighting protagonist, along with his goth companion, Sam Manson. The characters come with distinct looks, and Danny offers multiple alternate styles to switch between his human and ghost forms.

In addition to the Danny Phantom content, Winterfest 2025 will bring a Harry Potter collaboration featuring interactive content and cosmetic items. While the exact dates for Winterfest haven’t been officially announced, sources indicate the event will likely start mid-to-late December and continue into early January 2026.

Reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX confirms the Harry Potter crossover will include skins, a Mythic Broom, and other themed cosmetics. The burlap mythical broom allows players unique gameplay experiences and draws from the iconic wizarding franchise. Free Harry Potter cosmetics can be earned through daily challenges during the event.

The Winter Hatsune Miku skins will also debut as part of Winterfest 2025, featuring a festive redesign of the popular Vocaloid character. The collaboration highlights Fortnite’s commitment to international partnerships and entertainment during the holiday season.

Players interested in the Danny Phantom skins must purchase them using V-Bucks, as there is no free option currently available. The store will have these skins for a limited time only, so players are encouraged to act quickly to secure them.

As the holiday lineup expands, Fortnite is set to introduce even more collaborations, including a rumored partnership with South Park. Players are advised to keep an eye on official Fortnite channels for more announcements and additional rewards during Winterfest 2025.