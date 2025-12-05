Entertainment
Fortnite Servers Offline After Epic Zero Hour Event, Chapter 7 Launching Soon
LOS ANGELES, CA — Fortnite‘s latest Chapter 6 came to an explosive end Saturday, November 29, as players participated in the highly anticipated Zero Hour live event. Following the event, Epic Games took the servers offline for maintenance, signaling the start of Chapter 7.
Servers are expected to remain down for approximately 5 to 7 hours as Epic deploys the v39.00 update, which will usher in the eagerly awaited Chapter 7, Season 1. The downtime is necessary for the major infrastructure overhaul required to implement new features and content.
The Zero Hour event, kicking off at 2:00 PM ET, marked not only the conclusion of Chapter 6 but also a farewell to collaborations with popular franchises such as The Simpsons, Godzilla, and Star Wars. Epic Games described the event as an “Avengers-style showdown” where players united to combat the “Dark Presence.” Lobby access began an hour early, allowing players to secure their spots ahead of the action.
Following the live event, players faced immediate downtime, with no chance to continue playing before the servers went offline. This created an urgency among fans, eager to experience the changes coming in Chapter 7. Epic Games reassured players through their official status page that they expect the servers to come back online between 7:30 PM ET and 9:30 PM ET.
Chapter 7 is themed “Pacific Break” and will introduce new map features, including a Los Angeles-themed environment and gameplay mechanics like surfing. One standout feature will be the ability to ride a tsunami wave to enter matches. Exciting film collaborations, including themes from Kill Bill and Back to the Future, are also set to enrich the game experience.
The non-stop hype around the v39.00 update suggests that players will not only experience a brand new Battle Pass but also entirely new gameplay features and mechanics. Various rumored and confirmed details hint at significant map renovations and novel items that fans will be eager to explore upon the servers returning.
As anticipation builds, players are encouraged to prepare for new strategies and updates by monitoring Fortnite’s social media channels for real-time server status. Exciting revelations and gameplay previews are expected to emerge throughout the downtime.
