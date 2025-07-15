Fortnite Servers Go Down for Patch v36.20 Update

LOS ANGELES, CA – Fortnite servers are down as of 4 AM ET on July 15 for the rollout of patch v36.20, which is expected to last 2 to 4 hours. Players can anticipate the servers returning between 6 AM and 8 AM ET.

The latest update for Fortnite introduces a range of superhero-themed content as part of Chapter 6 Season 3, titled ‘Super.’ This season has already brought players new mythic items and a hero rank system, but the patch v36.20 will deliver even more features, including a crossover with Superman, a permanent Blitz Royale mode, and the Boom Bonanza event.

Epic Games announced that prior to the downtime, matchmaking would be disabled 30 minutes in advance at around 3:30 AM ET. Players are advised to avoid entering matches near this time to prevent any game disruptions.

This downtime comes nearly a month after the last patch, v36.10, suggesting that players may face slightly longer server interruptions due to significant changes and updates being implemented.

As for the downtime specifics, it can last anywhere from 2 to 4 hours, allowing time for effective installation of new content. The developers have warned that exact timing can vary depending on regional server conditions.

Fans are encouraged to stay patient, as the updates are set to enhance their gaming experience significantly upon the servers’ return.