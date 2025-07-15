Entertainment
Fortnite Servers Go Down for Patch v36.20 Update
LOS ANGELES, CA – Fortnite servers are down as of 4 AM ET on July 15 for the rollout of patch v36.20, which is expected to last 2 to 4 hours. Players can anticipate the servers returning between 6 AM and 8 AM ET.
The latest update for Fortnite introduces a range of superhero-themed content as part of Chapter 6 Season 3, titled ‘Super.’ This season has already brought players new mythic items and a hero rank system, but the patch v36.20 will deliver even more features, including a crossover with Superman, a permanent Blitz Royale mode, and the Boom Bonanza event.
Epic Games announced that prior to the downtime, matchmaking would be disabled 30 minutes in advance at around 3:30 AM ET. Players are advised to avoid entering matches near this time to prevent any game disruptions.
This downtime comes nearly a month after the last patch, v36.10, suggesting that players may face slightly longer server interruptions due to significant changes and updates being implemented.
As for the downtime specifics, it can last anywhere from 2 to 4 hours, allowing time for effective installation of new content. The developers have warned that exact timing can vary depending on regional server conditions.
Fans are encouraged to stay patient, as the updates are set to enhance their gaming experience significantly upon the servers’ return.
Recent Posts
- Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected
- Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Nearly 11% Amid Space Innovation Success
- U.S. Stocks Slip Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
- Joby Aviation Faces Challenges Despite Ambitious eVTOL Goals
- 12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court
- China’s Economy Grows 5.2% Amid Trade War Challenges
- Eric Bana Stars in Netflix’s ‘Untamed’ Set in Yosemite National Park
- Bayern Munich Offers €67.5M for Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Rejected
- Costco Shares Rally After Early Dip, Investors Remain Optimistic
- High Dividend Stocks Show Mixed Performance Amid Economic Shifts