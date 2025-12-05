Fortnite Welcomes Playboy Carti with New Collaboration Launching December 11

LOS ANGELES, CA — Fortnite announced today that it will feature rapper Playboy Carti in a major collaboration starting December 11, 2025. This collaboration will introduce an Icon Series skin, a new Jam Track titled “EVIL J0RDAN,” and themed cosmetics to the popular game.

Epic Games confirmed the event through a post on Fortnite’s official social media channels. The announcement marks a significant crossover for the game, which has a history of partnering with renowned musicians.

Players can expect to find Carti’s skin and other items in the shop rotation beginning on the specified date. The release is part of an exciting Fortnite experience, with the Icon Series bundle expected to be the highlight of the collaboration.

With significant anticipation surrounding this launch, many hope for an accompanying in-game event similar to previous music artist collaborations. Gamers are encouraged to prepare their V-Bucks to secure these exclusive items, as such collaborations are rare.

In addition to the Playboy Carti collaboration, Fortnite’s Chapter 7 Season 1 will include several other partnerships. Players should stay tuned for more information about upcoming events and collaborations as Winterfest approaches.

The Fortnite x Playboy Carti crossover promises to deliver a unique experience for fans, further enhancing the game’s already dynamic environment.