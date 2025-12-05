Entertainment
Fortnite Welcomes Playboy Carti with New Collaboration Launching December 11
LOS ANGELES, CA — Fortnite announced today that it will feature rapper Playboy Carti in a major collaboration starting December 11, 2025. This collaboration will introduce an Icon Series skin, a new Jam Track titled “EVIL J0RDAN,” and themed cosmetics to the popular game.
Epic Games confirmed the event through a post on Fortnite’s official social media channels. The announcement marks a significant crossover for the game, which has a history of partnering with renowned musicians.
Players can expect to find Carti’s skin and other items in the shop rotation beginning on the specified date. The release is part of an exciting Fortnite experience, with the Icon Series bundle expected to be the highlight of the collaboration.
With significant anticipation surrounding this launch, many hope for an accompanying in-game event similar to previous music artist collaborations. Gamers are encouraged to prepare their V-Bucks to secure these exclusive items, as such collaborations are rare.
In addition to the Playboy Carti collaboration, Fortnite’s Chapter 7 Season 1 will include several other partnerships. Players should stay tuned for more information about upcoming events and collaborations as Winterfest approaches.
The Fortnite x Playboy Carti crossover promises to deliver a unique experience for fans, further enhancing the game’s already dynamic environment.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown