Foster Wallace Law Firm Wins Three Kansas City Favorites Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Foster Wallace, a Kansas City-based law firm, has been recognized in three categories at this year’s Kansas City Favorites Awards. The firm won Gold for Favorite Trial Law, Silver for Favorite Law Firm, and Bronze for Favorite Accident Law.

This achievement highlights the trust and support of the local community, according to co-founder Brian Wallace. “To be recognized in three categories, and by the people of Kansas City, is incredibly meaningful,” he said. “We don’t take that lightly. Our clients are our neighbors, and we work hard every day to earn their trust and get them the justice they deserve.”

Founded in 2018 by attorneys Brian Wallace and Michael Foster, Foster Wallace aims to deliver more than just legal representation for personal injury clients. They focus on accessibility, compassion, and results for individuals facing severe injuries from incidents such as car accidents and dog bites.

The firm has grown primarily through client referrals instead of traditional advertising methods. More than 1,000 clients have sought their assistance during challenging times. “When people come to us, it’s often the hardest moment of their lives,” Foster said. “They deserve to talk to a real attorney, get a clear plan, and feel heard.”

Foster Wallace’s structure ensures personal attention for each client. Every client communicates directly with an attorney, receives timely responses, and has tailored meetings that suit their needs, whether virtual or in-office.

The firm is also deeply rooted in the Kansas City community, regularly supporting local causes like brain injury recovery, teacher appreciation, and youth athletics. Wallace expressed, “Kansas City means a lot to us—it’s where we went to school, where we’re raising our own families. We’re not just practicing law here; we’re giving back to the place that shaped us.”

With these accolades, Foster Wallace remains dedicated to helping clients navigate the legal landscape with clarity and care. “Awards like these remind us that we’re making a difference,” Foster added. “And we’re just getting started.”

If you or someone you know has been injured and needs legal assistance, contact Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers or call (816) 249-2101 for a free consultation.