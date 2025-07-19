News
Four Dead in San Antonio Bus Crash Linked to Stolen Camaro
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash involving a stolen car on an interstate left four people dead and more than a dozen injured on Thursday, according to police.
The incident occurred on Interstate 35 when a speeding stolen Camaro collided with a bus. Police reported that two individuals on the bus died at the scene, while another two succumbed to injuries at a hospital.
Fire officials confirmed they transported 21 people to local hospitals for treatment. Among the injured were children and elderly individuals, as stated by Police Chief William McManus.
Witnesses reported that several occupants of the stolen Camaro fled the scene without assisting the victims. At least one person who fled was armed, police noted.
The crash was compounded when the Camaro struck a trailer connected to the bus, causing the bus driver to lose control and crash into a guardrail. A tractor-trailer then collided with the bus, flipping it onto its side. Some passengers were thrown from the bus due to the impact.
Police are currently investigating the incident and seeking the individuals who abandoned the Camaro. No suspects have been identified at this time.
Recent Posts
- Over 67,000 Cases of Power Stick Deodorant Recalled Nationwide
- Thymen Arensman Wins Stage 14 of Tour de France in Dramatic Finish
- Josh Lucas Marries Brianna Ruffalo in Vatican City Ceremony
- MacIntyre Seizes Opportunity at The Open Championship
- Tyrrell Hatton Enjoys Success and Pints at Open Championship
- Tennis Stars Ignite American Hopes at 2025 ATP 500 in Washington
- Four Dead in San Antonio Bus Crash Linked to Stolen Camaro
- Taylor Townsend Reunites with Son Ahead of Citi Open
- Severe Storms and Flash Flooding Threaten Midwest Cities This Weekend
- Marcus Rashford Set to Join FC Barcelona on Loan Deal
- PFL Champions Series Launches Historic Event in Cape Town, South Africa
- Tony Finau Stumbles at British Open After Solid Start
- Jaqueline Cristian Advances to Quarterfinals at Iași Open
- Bungie Disables Destiny 2 Power Farm, Splitting Player Community
- Haotong Li Shines at Royal Portrush in 2025 Open Championship
- Grow a Garden Zen Update Introduces New Pets and Features
- Mike Tyson Declares Michael Jordan as NBA’s Greatest of All-Time
- Fowler and McIlroy Face Off at 2025 British Open
- Tottenham Transfers Young Keeper Josh Keeley to Luton Town
- Severe Weather Alerts for Saturday in Southern Wisconsin