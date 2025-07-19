Four Dead in San Antonio Bus Crash Linked to Stolen Camaro

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A multi-vehicle crash involving a stolen car on an interstate left four people dead and more than a dozen injured on Thursday, according to police.

The incident occurred on Interstate 35 when a speeding stolen Camaro collided with a bus. Police reported that two individuals on the bus died at the scene, while another two succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

Fire officials confirmed they transported 21 people to local hospitals for treatment. Among the injured were children and elderly individuals, as stated by Police Chief William McManus.

Witnesses reported that several occupants of the stolen Camaro fled the scene without assisting the victims. At least one person who fled was armed, police noted.

The crash was compounded when the Camaro struck a trailer connected to the bus, causing the bus driver to lose control and crash into a guardrail. A tractor-trailer then collided with the bus, flipping it onto its side. Some passengers were thrown from the bus due to the impact.

Police are currently investigating the incident and seeking the individuals who abandoned the Camaro. No suspects have been identified at this time.