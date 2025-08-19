Four Family Members Found Dead in Madbury Home

MADBURY, N.H. — Authorities have identified four family members found dead inside a home in Madbury on Monday night. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office reported that state troopers received a 911 call shortly before 8:30 p.m. about several people being dead at a residence on Moharimet Drive.

When officers arrived, they met the 911 callers who are known to the family and entered the home. Inside, they discovered the bodies of Emily Long, 34; Ryan Long, 48; their son Parker, 8; and daughter Ryan, 6. All four appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

A toddler was also found inside the home, alive and unharmed. Authorities confirmed the toddler is now with family members.

Investigators are treating the incident as a possible murder-suicide but noted that it remains an active investigation. Assistant Attorney General Ben Agati emphasized the ongoing quest for answers regarding the motive behind the deaths. “I think investigators still have probably more questions than they have answers,” he said, expressing concern over understanding the sequence of events inside the house.

Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Concord, and no threat to the public has been identified at this time.