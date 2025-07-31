Four Family Members Found Dead in Tennessee Linked to Abandoned Baby

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. – A district attorney has confirmed the identities of four individuals found dead in Tennessee. All were family members of a baby abandoned in a car seat in a stranger’s front yard.

District Attorney Danny Goodman Jr. reported that the victims were the child’s parents, 20-year-old Adrianna Williams and 21-year-old Matthew Wilson; the baby’s maternal grandmother, 38-year-old Cortney Rose; and the child’s maternal uncle, 15-year-old Braydon Williams. The bodies were found in Lake County, approximately 24 miles from where the baby was discovered.

Goodman stated he believes these four individuals were targeted and that their deaths are isolated events. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation indicated investigators are still searching for suspects in the case.

The infant was found on July 29 at around 3 p.m., in the yard of a home on Old Highway 20. A witness spotted the child, who is only seven months old, in a car seat and called 911. Authorities reported that a dark-colored minivan or a white mid-size SUV had abandoned the infant.

Earlier that evening, the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office began looking for the child’s family to speak with them about the abandonment. Instead, they discovered the deceased family members a few hours later in Lake County.

“This is a deeply saddening day for our community,” Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box said. “We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now leading the investigation, seeking to understand the circumstances that led to both the abandonment of the baby and the deaths of the four relatives.