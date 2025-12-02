Business
Four Knox County Properties Sell for Over $1 Million in November
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Four properties in Knox County sold for more than $1 million in November. Two of these high-value transactions occurred in Howard Township, while the other two were in Monroe Township.
In Howard Township, two homes on Baldwin Drive and Lakeview Heights Drive were among the million-dollar sales. Meanwhile, in Monroe Township, one property listed as a cash grain or general farm on North Liberty Road also crossed the threshold, along with a timber commercial property on Scott Road.
According to the Knox County Recorder’s Office, several other properties were sold between November 3 and November 26. These included residential vacant lands and additional homes, reflecting a busy month in the local real estate market.
Notable transactions include 14901 Spohn Rd, which sold for $240,000, and 12599 Armentrout Rd, which sold for $250,000. The largest recorded sale outside the million-dollar listings was a home on 305 Woodside Dr E, which fetched $765,000.
Other sales ranged widely in price; for example, property at 720 Highland Hills Dr sold for $537,000, while several vacant land parcels had sales as low as $6,000. The diverse nature of these sales indicates a vibrant real estate activity across various property types in Knox County.
The recent uptick in property sales in Knox County can be attributed to a combination of factors, including rising interest in residential and agricultural properties. As local markets continue to evolve, further sales data will be closely monitored.
The Knox County Recorder’s Office continues to report detailed information on property transactions, providing valuable insight into local economic trends.
