Four NFL Trades Ignite Buzz Before Preseason Begins

Kansas City, MO – The NFL is buzzing with excitement as four significant trades were completed in less than 24 hours this week. With the preseason wrapping up, teams are making strategic moves just two weeks ahead of the 2025 season.

The first major deal saw the San Francisco 49ers acquire wide receiver Moore from the Kansas City Chiefs. The 49ers only had to part with minimal compensation, making this a calculated risk with a potential high reward. For a base salary of $1.5 million in 2025, Moore gives the 49ers a versatile option in their receiving corps.

In another notable trade, the New Orleans Saints traded for receiver Vele from the Denver Broncos. At 6-foot-5, Vele adds size to a team that currently lacks it. Previously, he had a breakout rookie season, catching 41 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns. Head coach Sean Payton‘s familiarity with Vele could help them both shine.

The New York Jets also made headlines by completing two separate trades on the same day. They acquired defensive tackle Phillips from the Minnesota Vikings, a move likely to bolster their starting lineup. With 51 games as a starter under his belt, Phillips is known for his durability, having not missed a game since 2021.

As trades shake things up, speculation has emerged around backup quarterbacks around the league, particularly Anthony Richardson of the Indianapolis Colts. After losing a quarterback battle, his future in Indianapolis may be uncertain. Many teams are considering adding Richardson as they look to bolster their quarterback situations.

Potential landing spots for Richardson include the Jets, Saints, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers, each facing their own quarterback dilemmas. As offseason moves unfold, the future looks unpredictable for both upcoming seasons and trades that shape the NFL landscape.