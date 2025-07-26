Sports
Four Players Vie for WTA Title in Washington Semifinals
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Four players will compete for a spot in the final of the Mubadala Citi DC Open on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET. Among them are Emma Raducanu, Leylah Fernandez, Anna Kalinskaya, and Elena Rybakina.
Raducanu, 22, is looking to reach her first final since winning the US Open in 2021. She secured her spot in the semifinals with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Maria Sakkari. “I think I have been a lot more focused and competitive for each point,” Raducanu said. If she wins on Saturday, she will break into the Top 30 of the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time in three years.
Fernandez, also 22, is aiming for her first tour-level final since 2022. She defeated Taylor Townsend 6-4, 7-6(4) while showcasing her resilience throughout their intense 141-minute match. The Canadian dynamic player noted the importance of her previous triumph over Rybakina, especially since she saved two match points in that encounter.
Rybakina, ranked No. 3, has shown strength in her matches, including a dominant 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 5 seed Magdalena Frech. This marks her first appearance in Washington, contributing to her confidence. “My serve is usually a key factor in my matches, and I was able to dominate on the fast hard courts here, which suited my game well,” Rybakina stated after her quarterfinal win.
Finally, Kalinskaya has made a resurgence in this tournament, reaching the semifinals without dropping a set. She boasts successful wins over seeded players, including No. 4 Clara Tauson. “I’m glad to be back in this position and looking to secure my first WTA 500 title,” Kalinskaya expressed. Her experience in the venue could also play a crucial role in her performance.
As these four players face off on Saturday, any one of them has the potential to advance to the final set for Sunday. Fans eagerly await an exciting day of tennis.
