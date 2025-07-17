Sports
Four Sleeper Picks to Watch at The Open Championship
Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland — The Open Championship returns to Royal Portrush for the first time since 2019, highlighting top players like world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Xander Schauffele. However, attention is also on lesser-known golfers who could deliver surprises this week.
The course will play as a 7,381-yard par 71, featuring tight fairways, deep bunkers, and unpredictable coastal winds. This unique layout demands imagination, precision, and patience, making it a challenging test for competitors.
Here are four sleeper picks to consider for betting at The Open:
Matt Fitzpatrick (+5000) is showing promise after a strong performance at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he carded a second-round 63 and finished T4. Fitzpatrick, the 2022 U.S. Open champion, has not placed outside the top 40 in recent months and excels in challenging conditions.
Marco Penge (+1700), an emerging talent, finished as runner-up last week and has made four consecutive top 25 finishes. He ranks high on the DP World Tour in Driving Distance and Greens in Regulation, making him a player to watch on the challenging Royal Portrush course.
Brian Harman (+750), the 2023 Champion Golfer of the Year, is known for his resilience in difficult setups. His recent performance indicates he remains in major-winning form, with a notable win at the Valero Texas Open earlier this year.
Matthew Jordan (+650) has become a fan favorite with two top-10 finishes in previous Open Championships. Despite a missed cut last week, he maintains good form and familiarity with the course, making him a dependable choice.
As The Open Championship unfolds, these players may surprise fans and bettors alike. Those struggling with gambling should contact 1-800-GAMBLER for support.
