Sports
Four Sons of PGA Legends Compete at U.S. Junior Amateur
Dallas, Texas – This week, four sons of current and former PGA Tour players are competing in the U.S. Junior Amateur at Trinity Forest Golf Club. The players include Jackson Byrd, Trevor Gutschewski, Cameron Kuchar, and Charlie Woods.
Jackson Byrd, 18, is the son of Jonathan Byrd, a five-time PGA Tour champion and 2002 Rookie of the Year. He was runner-up at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley earlier this year and will start at Clemson this fall, where his uncle, Jordan Byrd, is head coach.
Trevor Gutschewski, also 18, is returning to defend his title as the first U.S. Junior champion to do so since Nick Dunlap in 2022. Gutschewski, son of three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner Scott Gutschewski, missed the cut at last month’s U.S. Open at Oakmont but won the Western Junior before heading to Florida this fall for college.
Cameron Kuchar, 17, is making his U.S. Golf Association debut. He recently finished as runner-up to Gutschewski at the Western Junior and has verbally committed to Texas Christian University. His dad, Matt Kuchar, boasts a nine-win career on the PGA Tour and is a nine-time Ryder Cup participant.
Charlie Woods, 16, is the son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods. Charlie is entered in his second consecutive U.S. Junior Amateur, a tournament his father won three times during his nine USGA championships. Woods, a Class of 2027 recruit attending the Benjamin School in North Palm Beach, Florida, shot up the AJGA rankings, recently placing in the top 20.
This year, the U.S. Junior Amateur field includes 264 players from 38 states and 33 countries. The top 64 after 36 holes of stroke play will advance to the opening round of match play on Wednesday, with the final scheduled for Saturday.
Notable players include Miles Russell, Luke Colton, and Tyler Watts, all ranked in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking and all left-handed. Russell, 16, is ranked No. 18 and has committed to Florida State. Colton, 18, is ranked No. 25 and is a Vanderbilt commit, while Watts, 17, is ranked No. 45 and has committed to Tennessee.
Additionally, 17-year-old Tyler Mawhinney, who won this year’s U.S. Amateur Four-Ball Championship, is making his U.S. Junior debut. Mawhinney previously competed in the RBC Canadian Open, tying for 65th place.
One of the youngest competitors is 14-year-old Daniil Sokolov, who is the first player from Qatar to participate in a USGA championship. Sokolov was born in South Korea and moved to Qatar at age five. He has played in the DP World Tour’s Qatar Masters and won a bronze medal at the 2024 Arab Junior Championship.
Among the 17 Texans in the field is 18-year-old Reese Roberts of Dallas, who is a Missouri signee and attended Jesuit College Prep, the same school as two-time U.S. Junior champion Jordan Spieth.
Recent Posts
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation