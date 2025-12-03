Sports
Four-Star Safety Jaylen Scott Reopens Recruitment Amid Auburn Coaching Change
Mobile, Ala. – Four-star safety Jaylen Scott announced on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday that he is reopening his recruitment after a coaching change at Auburn.
Scott, who had been the only commitment in Auburn’s 2027 recruiting class, originally flipped from Florida State to the Tigers on June 9. However, with the arrival of new head coach Alex Golesh, Scott is reconsidering his options.
Auburn remains a contender for Scott, but he has also expressed interest in other schools. In his announcement, Scott mentioned that programs including Florida State and others will be in the mix as he approaches the end of his junior season.
The 6-foot, 160-pound safety is currently ranked as the No. 151 overall prospect and the No. 15 safety in the 2027 class according to a weighted average from major recruiting media companies. He is also rated as the No. 5 junior prospect in Alabama.
Scott had a standout junior season at Williamson High School, accumulating 104 tackles, 15 pass deflections, five interceptions, and two tackles for loss.
In his announcement, Scott emphasized the passionate fan base at Auburn, stating, “It creates an electric atmosphere at Jordan-Hare Stadium.” He highlighted the program’s rich tradition and family-like atmosphere as key attractions.
Since Golesh took over, Scott is the fifth player to decommit from Auburn’s recruiting class, joining Kentrell White, Peyton Falzone, Nikau Hepi, and Bralan Womack. Despite his decommitment, Scott reassured fans that Auburn will remain in his top five choices, stating, “God will handle the rest.”
As for Auburn’s recruiting efforts, the team received a commitment earlier on Tuesday from three-star tight end Broughton, a former USF commit. The Tigers’ 2026 class currently ranks No. 69 nationally.
