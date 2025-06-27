Sports
Four-Star Tight End to Announce College Decision Thursday Night
Dunlap, Illinois – A highly sought-after four-star tight end will announce his college decision at 7:45 p.m. Thursday. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior has narrowed his options to four schools: Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, and Illinois.
247Sports ranks Sutter as the No. 82 overall prospect and the No. 7 player in the Class of 2026 nationally. He is also recognized as the top prospect in Illinois by both 247Sports and Composite rankings.
During his junior season, Sutter made a strong impression with 35 receptions, totaling 505 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. He received over 40 scholarship offers throughout his recruitment process, highlighting his talent and potential.
As the announcement draws near, Illini Inquirer examines the factors working for and against Illinois in Sutter’s decision. The outcome may significantly impact the program’s future.
In related news, Illini Inquirer’s Jeremy Werner and Joey Wagner recently discussed other college athletics news, including Kasparas Jakucionis and Will Riley going back-to-back in the 2025 NBA Draft. They also shared insights from Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman‘s annual media roundtable, touching on changes to the Mizzou football series and the implications of various settlements on Illinois athletics.
