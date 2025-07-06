Four-time PGA TOUR Winner Ed Fiori Dies at 72

COAL VALLEY, Illinois — Ed Fiori, a four-time PGA TOUR winner, passed away on July 6, 2025, at the age of 72 after a battle with cancer. Fiori is best known for his 1996 victory at the Quad Cities Classic, where he famously denied Tiger Woods his first TOUR title.

Born on April 21, 1953, in Lynwood, California, Fiori made his mark on the golf world after strong collegiate performance at the University of Houston under coach Dave Williams. He helped lead his team to a NCAA Championship in 1977 and turned pro the same year after finishing as the medalist at the PGA TOUR Fall Qualifying Tournament.

His first TOUR victory came in 1979 at the Southern Open, followed by wins at the Western Open in 1981 and the Bob Hope Desert Classic in 1982. Fiori achieved his final win at the Quad Cities Classic in 1996, where he entered the final round trailing Woods by a stroke. Despite being outdriven by Woods, Fiori capitalized on Woods’ struggles, finishing with a 67 to claim the title.

Fiori’s career highlights included not just victories but lasting friendships with fellow golfers. He shared insights on playing alongside Woods, saying, ‘Playing with Tiger kind of raised my intensity a little bit.’ His battle on course against notable players, especially Woods, showcased his tenacity and skill as a seasoned professional.

In his later years, Fiori continued to compete on the PGA TOUR Champions, earning a title at the 2004 MasterCard Classic. PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady remarked, ‘Ed Fiori was a true gentleman in our sport… He battled cancer with determination until the end.’ His contributions to the sport and interactions with rising stars will be deeply missed.