Four-Year-Old Calls 911 Over Ice Cream Dispute

Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin — A four-year-old boy caused a stir recently after calling 911 to report his mother for eating his ice cream. Authorities urged parents to talk to their children about the proper use of emergency services due to this unusual incident.

The boy, identified only as Michael, phoned the local police department on a Saturday afternoon. He claimed his mother had taken his favorite ice cream without his permission. Police officers reported that they received a call from Michael, who stated, ‘My mom is bad. She ate my ice cream.’

Police were amused by the situation but emphasized the importance of teaching children about emergencies. Sergeant Lisa Thompson of the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the call. ‘While we appreciate the creativity, we always advise against calling 911 for non-em emergencies,’ said Thompson. ‘It’s crucial that children understand when it’s appropriate to reach out for help.’

Following the incident, officers visited the young caller’s home to ensure everything was fine and to educate the family on proper emergency protocol. ‘We want to make sure families know how to use the 911 service effectively,’ added Thompson.

Meanwhile, Michael’s mother, who had no idea of the call, was surprised to learn about her son’s actions. ‘I guess I should have hidden the ice cream better!’ she chuckled. ‘We will definitely have a chat about this’.

This incident serves as a lighthearted reminder that even in small communities, the police are dedicated to maintaining safety and open communication with residents.