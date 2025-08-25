Fourth Elimination Shakes Up ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ This Sunday

México City, Mexico — Sunday, August 24, 2025, marks the fourth elimination gala of ‘La Casa de los Famosos México 2025′, the popular reality show by Televisa. Fans are eager to discover which contestant will leave the show tonight.

After three previous elimination galas, tensions have run high as the show heads into its fourth week. Recent surveys reveal conflicting results regarding the residents at risk of being sent home, indicating intense competition among the nominees.

This week, the nominees include Mar Contreras, Alexis Ayala, ‘El Guana’, Mariana Botas, Priscila Valverde, Dalilah Polanco, and El Abelito. Unlike past weeks, no clear frontrunner has emerged, leading to a tight voting race.

Polls conducted across social media platforms show that El Abelito and Mar Contreras are favored to remain in the house, while a surprise exit seems likely among Mariana Botas or Priscila Valverde. Previously, Ninel Conde’s controversial departure has left fans speculating on the unpredictability of public votes.

As viewers anticipate the outcome of the elimination, they are not only invested in the current challenges but are also curious about the contestants’ lives outside the house, especially regarding their financial situations. Recent revelations suggest that some participants are facing monetary struggles, with one contestant openly discussing his financial difficulties.

Tonight’s gala promises to deliver surprises, especially as the crowd watches how alliances shift under pressure. The announcement of the fourth eliminated resident is set to be a dramatic highlight of the evening.