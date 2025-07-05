Fourth of July Forecast: Clouds and Showers Expected in North Texas

DALLAS – North Texas residents can expect a mix of clouds and scattered showers this Fourth of July. According to FOX 4 Weather meteorologist Kylie Capps, the showers are anticipated to taper off by evening, allowing for fireworks displays to proceed unhindered.

The National Weather Service reports a 30% chance of scattered showers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, especially in the morning through late morning. By nightfall, the rain chances are likely to decrease, making way for celebratory fireworks.

As for temperatures, highs on Friday are projected to reach the low 90s, coming in around 93 degrees. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the upper 70s.

This weekend, isolated shower chances might still linger along with temperatures expected in the low to mid-90s. Meteorologist Evan Andrews noted that while current conditions may resemble rain, the area is significantly below the 30-year average for June precipitation, which is 3.7 inches, as only 2.2 inches were recorded last month.

Despite the clouds, there are no severe weather warnings in effect for the holiday. However, officials advise bringing an umbrella during outdoor festivities as brief rain showers might still occur.

The forecast for the upcoming days indicates continued warm temperatures, with highs returning to the mid to upper 90s by early next week.