The Fourth Jonas Brother: Franklin’s Rising Music Career

LOS ANGELES, CA — As the Jonas Brothers celebrate their 20th anniversary this year, fans are buzzing about an often-overlooked member of the family: Franklin Jonas, the youngest brother, born in 2000. While Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas headline the music scene, Franklin has been making waves in his own right.

This month, Franklin participated in a collaboration with country artist Harper Grace, releasing the song ‘IDK’. Franklin has slowly built his own brand, amassing over 500,000 followers on Instagram. His growing presence has caught the attention of many, especially when his brother Nick shared a touching post about him playing their hit song ‘Sucker’ on Instagram.

“The fourth (and most badass) Jonas Brother Frankie Jonas aka @franklinjonas rocking out to our new @jonasbrothers single SUCKER. He is and always has been the coolest Jonas. Love you FJ,” Nick wrote, highlighting their close bond.

Recently, Franklin also featured on Joe’s new album ‘Music for People Who Believe in Love’, collaborating on a track titled ‘Velvet Sunshine’. Joe remarked, “Franklin, he’s tapping into music, as well. He’s really talented, and it was fun to work with him.”

Franklin expressed his admiration for his brothers in a recent interview with Us Weekly, stating, “We have a really great relationship. I’m so lucky that I have such legendary role models to call upon for advice. They’ve been nothing but supportive.”

The Jonas Brothers have had a remarkable run since their inception in 2005, becoming iconic figures in pop music with huge hits like ‘Burnin’ Up’ and ‘Lovebug’. However, they took a break in 2013 to pursue solo projects before reuniting in 2019 with the Grammy-nominated ‘Sucker’. This resurgence was celebrated by fans, who were thrilled to see the trio back together.

As they work on their upcoming album titled ‘Greetings from Your Hometown’, set to release later this year, the Jonas Brothers are also scheduled to perform at Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. They took a moment to thank their fans in a heartfelt note, saying, “It feels like just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-van. You’ve given us incredible memories over the years.”

With the Jonas Brothers still going strong, Franklin’s emerging talent adds another layer of excitement for fans. His journey in music is just beginning, showing the family legacy will continue as he steps into the spotlight.