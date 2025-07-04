Fourth of July Weekend Features MLB Showdowns and Player Picks

NEW YORK, NY — As Major League Baseball gears up for the Fourth of July weekend, fans can expect an action-packed schedule with all 30 teams in action. July 4 will feature six day games starting as early as 11:05 a.m. ET, providing plenty of excitement for baseball enthusiasts.

This weekend, the New York Yankees and the New York Mets will face off in a three-game series at Citi Field. Both teams have struggled in recent weeks, drawing them into closer division races. The Yankees previously claimed two of three matches in their last meeting from May 16-18 at Yankee Stadium.

On a different note, the Miami Marlins have made waves in South Florida. Over the past 23 days, they have exceeded expectations with a 14-7 record, boasting a .667 winning percentage, second best in Major League Baseball. Rookie catcher Jacob Ramirez is a standout talent, now among the top fantasy catchers in the league.

Ramirez, who debuted on April 21, is currently ranked as the No. 7 fantasy catcher and shows promise with a .667 on-base plus slugging percentage. He leads the team into a weekend series, positioning him as a reliable option in daily lineup leagues.

Meanwhile, teams are also expected to make pivotal roster changes as players return from injuries. Notable players like Jurickson Profar are slated for activation, potentially addressing critical gaps in their teams’ rosters.

As the league prepares for a busy July 4 weekend, fans and fantasy managers alike are anticipating key matchups and strategic player pickups that could shape the rest of the season.