Fox Chapel Water Main Break Causes Road Damage and Flooding

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — A water main break in Fox Chapel caused significant damage to a road and flooded at least one homeowner’s garages on Powers Run Road on August 3, 2025.

Residents reported seeing water shooting up as high as 60 feet in the air, resembling a geyser. Paul Ostrosky, a homeowner on Powers Run Road, was checking his swimming pool when he noticed a torrent of water rushing down his driveway.

“I came out to put chemicals in my swimming pool and check the pump. When I came back from behind the garage, just ten seconds later, there was literally a river of water running down my driveway and behind my neighbor’s house,” said Ostrosky.

As a result of the break, Ostrosky reported approximately 12 inches of water inside his two garages, along with dirt and debris scattered across his property. “I have maybe four inches of sandy dirt all over my driveway, and large rocks from underneath the asphalt rolled down with the water, all over my backyard,” he added.

Ostrosky mentioned that this is not the first incident of this nature in the area, noting previous breaks that had similarly flooded nearby homes. “There were two breaks half a mile down in front of another neighbor’s house. He got flooded twice. I’d say it’s getting to be a regular thing,” he said.

Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is currently investigating the cause and reporting on the ongoing situation.