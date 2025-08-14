Fox News Anchors Ranked by Estimated Net Worth in 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Fox News, one of the most profitable news organizations in the United States, has released a ranking of its highest-paid anchors based on estimated net worth. The conservative cable news network, launched in 1996, continues to dominate ratings despite its controversies.

According to reports, several top personalities have seen their wealth grow significantly over the years due to high salaries and successful careers. Ainsley Earhardt, co-host of “Fox & Friends,” ranks among the notable figures with an estimated net worth of $8 million. Earhardt has been with the network since 2007 and has authored several faith-based books.

Another prominent anchor is Jesse Watters, who has an estimated net worth of $10 million. He gained fame on “The O’Reilly Factor” and later hosted his own primetime show. Known for his engaging man-on-the-street interviews, Watters’ charismatic style has earned him a substantial following. He earns approximately $5 million annually.

Shannon Bream, who became the first woman to anchor “Fox News Sunday” in 2022, also boasts an estimated net worth of $10 million. Bream’s background as an attorney adds depth to her political insights, making her a respected voice in news coverage.

Co-host Steve Doocy, another long-standing member of the “Fox & Friends” team, has an estimated net worth of $11 million. Known for his friendly demeanor, Doocy has combined his roles in television and publishing to build his wealth.

Harris Faulkner, a six-time Emmy Award-winning journalist, anchors both “The Faulkner Focus” and co-hosts “Outnumbered.” Her reported net worth stands at $8 million as of 2025, thanks to her successful career at Fox News.

Martha MacCallum also tied with Faulkner at a net worth of $8 million. A veteran host since 2004, MacCallum is known for covering significant political events and engaging interviews with influential figures.

The revenue from these successful personalities highlights the financial power of cable news networks, amid an ongoing evolution in media consumption.