Fox News Announces Major Overhaul to Weekend Programming

New York, NY — Fox News Channel is set to revamp its weekend programming starting September 20, 2023. This makeover includes a new show called “Saturday in America” hosted by Kayleigh McEnany at 10 a.m. ET on Saturdays, according to an announcement by Fox News Media President Jay Wallace.

In addition, the channel will launch “The Sunday Briefing” on September 21, featuring senior White House correspondents Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich as rotating anchors. The show will address key issues from the White House, covering both national and international actions by the President.

Wallace expressed pride in expanding the lineup, stating, “This new dynamic roster underscores our continued commitment to delivering incomparable coverage, reinforcing FOX News Media as the leader in both news and opinion content.”

Howie Kurtz, who hosted “MediaBuzz” for 12 years, will step down from that role and transition to a political media analyst position within the network. His final episode for “MediaBuzz” will air on September 14.

Kurtz reflected on his time hosting the show, saying, “I’m extraordinarily proud of the program, which was number one for over 12 years and built a loyal audience. However, time marches on.” He will continue to provide his media analysis across all Fox platforms, including hosting the “Media BuzzMeter” podcast.

The new schedule also names Griff Jenkins as the third co-host of “FOX & Friends Weekend,” joining Rachel Campos-Duffy and Charlie Hurt. The revamp aims to provide a fresh approach to weekend news coverage at Fox.

As Fox News continues to innovate its weekend programming, audiences can expect more in-depth conversations and increased coverage on pressing issues.