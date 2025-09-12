New York, NY — Fox News has announced a lineup change that features former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany hosting her own show. The right-leaning cable network revealed the new programming on September 10, which will take effect starting Saturday, September 20.

McEnany, who currently cohosts “Outnumbered,” will anchor a two-hour program named “Saturday in America” from 10 a.m. to noon ET. This move comes as she replaces the current U.S. Defense Secretary as the third cohost on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” airing from 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

During her tenure in the Trump administration from April 2020 to January 2021, McEnany’s approach to the media shaped how the current White House Press Secretary operates. She worked closely with senior correspondents at Fox News, including Peter Doocy.

Doocy will be cohosting a new show called “The Sunday Briefing” alongside his fiancée, who is also connected to Pennsylvania Representative. The show will rotate between the two hosts on a weekly basis, airing at 11 a.m. ET.

In addition to these changes, Fox News has expanded its weekend program “The Big Weekend Show,” which is becoming a three-hour affair from 5 to 8 p.m. ET. Among the new cohosts are retired Marine Johnny Joey Jones and conservative commentator, who will join the current lineup.

These programming revisions were announced just days before a tragedy struck the network. On the same day, a conservative activist who supported Trump was killed during an event at a campus. This activist, identified as Kirk, was a father of two and had recently guest co-hosted “Fox & Friends Weekend” before his untimely death.

The network continues to encourage dynamic content changes, with McEnany’s new role marking a significant shift for the network and her career.