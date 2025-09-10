Fox News Host Highlights Stabbing of Ukrainian Refugee in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — Fox News host Jesse Watters condemned what he called a ‘crime’ against the nation during a segment following the stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee. The incident occurred late Tuesday night in a Charlotte neighborhood known for its immigrant population.

Watters expressed his outrage during his show ‘Jesse Watters Primetime’ on September 9, 2025. He highlighted the importance of addressing violence against vulnerable populations, particularly those seeking refuge in the United States.

Details surrounding the stabbing are still emerging, but local police confirmed that a 28-year-old Ukrainian man was injured during the attack. Authorities have launched an investigation and are canvassing the area for witnesses.

Community leaders have voiced their concerns over safety for refugees and immigrants in the area. ‘This is not just an attack on one person; it’s an attack on our community,’ said a local advocate who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Watters’ segment has sparked discussions on social media about immigrant safety and crime. He urged viewers to pay attention to the rising incidents impacting immigrant populations across the nation.

Further updates on the investigation are expected as the police continue to gather evidence and work to understand the motive behind the assault.